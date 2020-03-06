Coronavirus Outbreak

US Lawmakers Approve $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Funding

March 06, 2020 01:51 AM
U.S. lawmakers quickly passed more than $8 billion in emergency funding Thursday, addressing the growing coronavirus crisis. Officials in Nevada, Illinois, New York and Maryland. are announcing new cases that are among the 102 people testing positive for the coronavirus in 14 U.S. states. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

Katherine Gypson
