US Politics

US Lawmakers Push for Answers on Taliban Peace Talks

September 20, 2019 02:29 AM
US Lawmakers Push for Answers on Taliban Peace Talks
U.S. lawmakers at a congressional hearing Thursday pushed for answers on stalled peace talks with the Taliban following President Donald Trump's suspension of the negotiations earlier this month. The open hearing followed a closed door session in which the top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, complied with a congressional demand for more information on the negotiations. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the questions being raised about the future of the U.S. role in Afghanistan.
 

