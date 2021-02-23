US Lawmakers Seek Answers on Capitol Security Breach
February 23, 2021 08:04 PM
For the first time Tuesday, U.S. lawmakers heard details from top security officials about the failures on January 6 when pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, security officials told lawmakers there were numerous law enforcement missteps that day.
