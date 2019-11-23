US Lawmakers Seek to Limit Ambassador Positions for Political Donors

US Politics

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland has been a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Sondland was appointed to his post after donating $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee. The practice of awarding ambassador positions to wealthy political supporters is not new to either party, but some lawmakers and presidential candidates say it is time to limit the practice. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
 

