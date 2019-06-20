USA

US Lawmakers Tell Trump:- No Iran War Without Congressional Approval

June 20, 2019
Embed
US Lawmakers Tell Trump: No Iran War Without Congressional Approval video player.

A top State Department official is assuring Congress the United States is not seeking war with Iran.  But congressional Democrats worry that escalating tensions with the Islamic Republic will give the Trump administration an excuse to enter into a military conflict - and they warn President Trump must respect Congress' constitutional power to declare war. VOA's congressional reporter Katherine Gypson has details.

Latest Episodes
June 20, 2019
Trump Confers Medal of Freedom to Reagan-Era Economist
Trump Confers Medal of Freedom to Reagan-Era Economist
June 20, 2019
South African Teens Flying Self-Assembled Plane Across Africa
South African Teens Flying Self-Assembled Plane Across Africa
June 20, 2019
Venezuelans Flood Colombian City After Border Crossing Re-opened
Venezuelans Flood Colombian City After Border Crossing Re-opened
June 19, 2019
Refugee Women in Cameroon Empowered by Mobile Money
Refugee Women in Cameroon Empowered by Mobile Money
June 19, 2019
Refugee Children Head Broken Families in Ugandan Camps
Refugee Children Head Broken Families in Ugandan Camps