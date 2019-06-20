US Lawmakers Tell Trump:- No Iran War Without Congressional Approval
June 20, 2019
A top State Department official is assuring Congress the United States is not seeking war with Iran. But congressional Democrats worry that escalating tensions with the Islamic Republic will give the Trump administration an excuse to enter into a military conflict - and they warn President Trump must respect Congress' constitutional power to declare war. VOA's congressional reporter Katherine Gypson has details.