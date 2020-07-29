US Lawmakers Try to Bridge Differences on New COVID Relief Bill as Deadline Looms
July 29, 2020 10:02 PM
The looming expiration of federal assistance tied to the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cut a financial lifeline for tens of millions of Americans. With time running out, Republicans and Democrats reportedly remain far apart on a possible extension of benefits. VOA’s Mariama Diallo has the story of a COVID survivor struggling to pay medical bills who desperately needs federal relief to continue.