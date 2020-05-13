US Lawmakers Weigh Cost of Reopening Economy
May 13, 2020
US lawmakers weighed the costs of reopening the American economy Tuesday, asking the nation’s top health experts if the country has the resources to battle the coronavirus while lifting stay at home restrictions. More than two months into stay-at -home orders, lawmakers are considering yet another massive aid package to address the economic and public health crises and to get the country running again. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.