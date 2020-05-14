US Lawmakers Weigh Costs of Reopening Economy Amid Coronavirus
May 14, 2020 12:04 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the nation has now conducted 10 million coronavirus tests, amounting to almost 3 percent of the U.S. population. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said the administration’s failure to test early had worsened the crisis and called for more resources as most states around the country begin to relax stay-at-home restrictions. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.