COVID-19 Pandemic

US Lawmakers Weigh Costs of Reopening Economy Amid Coronavirus

May 14, 2020 12:04 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the nation has now conducted 10 million coronavirus tests, amounting to almost 3 percent of the U.S. population. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said the administration’s failure to test early had worsened the crisis and called for more resources as most states around the country begin to relax stay-at-home restrictions. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 20:33
Deadly Attack on Afghan Mothers, Babies Threatens Peace Prospects
Deadly Attack on Afghan Mothers, Babies Threatens Peace Prospects
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 19:55
Robots Reduce Spread of Infection, but Are They Threat to Jobs?
Robots Reduce Spread of Infection, but Are They Threat to Jobs?
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 14:19
Steps to Reopen Economy Vary by Country
Steps to Reopening the Economy Vary by Country
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 11:22
As Spain’s Death Rate Drops, its Economic Problems Rise
As Spain’s Death Rate Drops, its Economic Problems Rise
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 10:49
Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Suffer under Coronavirus Lockdown
Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Suffer under Coronavirus Lockdown