In US, Line Between Politics, Entertainment Increasingly Blurred
February 15, 2021 09:24 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The line between politics and entertainment is increasingly blurred in America, where a former reality TV star recently served as president and entertainment has become more political. The content people choose to watch and listen to reflects a politically divided country, and as VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows, the division often cuts across families.
Produced by: Elizabeth Lee