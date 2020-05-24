US Marks Grim Coronavirus Milestone Amid Push to Reopen
May 24, 2020 05:02 PM
There are now over 5.3 million reported cases of the coronavirus globally, and more than 335,000 deaths as a result of infection. The United States is the country with the most reported infections. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, the country is noting a somber milestone amid a push to re-open businesses, and churches, in a bid to return the economy and daily life to some sense of normalcy.