COVID-19 Pandemic

US Marks Grim Coronavirus Milestone Amid Push to Reopen

May 24, 2020 05:02 PM
There are now over 5.3 million reported cases of the coronavirus globally, and more than 335,000 deaths as a result of infection.  The United States is the country with the most reported infections.  As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, the country is noting a somber milestone amid a push to re-open businesses, and churches, in a bid to return the economy and daily life to some sense of normalcy.

Kane Farabaugh
Kane Farabaugh
