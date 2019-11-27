US Military Aid Life or Death' for Kyiv

US Politics

The House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is focused on whether the White House delayed promised U.S. military aid to Ukraine until its leader agreed to do the president a political favor. While lawmakers investigate the president's role in the matter, VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine takes a closer look at that military aid at the center of the controversy and why it's so critical for Ukraine

 

Cindy Saine
Cindy Saine
