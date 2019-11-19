Silicon Valley & Technology

US Military Aims to Telepathically Control Drones in Four Years

November 19, 2019 12:57 PM
US Military Aims to Telepathically Control Drones in Four Years  video player.
DARPA, the main research and development arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is funding researchers to develop wearable devices that would have military applications such as using the mind to control unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs, commonly known as drones. Instead of using brain implants to achieve this, DARPA is looking for non-invasive to minutely invasive ways of interfacing with the machine. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee got a close-up look at one team’s work at Rice University.

 

Elizabeth Lee
