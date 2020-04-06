US Military Helps in Efforts to Fight Coronavirus
April 06, 2020
The U.S. President expects rough weeks ahead in the fight against the coronavirus as the number of people who die will likely increase. At the same time, White House officials says they are also hopeful that they will start seeing a stabilization of cases across large metropolitan areas where the outbreak began. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has the details on what the U.S. military is doing to help fight the disease.