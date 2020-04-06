USA

US Military Helps in Efforts to Fight Coronavirus

April 06, 2020 05:53 AM
The U.S. President expects rough weeks ahead in the fight against the coronavirus as the number of people who die will likely increase. At the same time, White House officials says they are also hopeful that they will start seeing a stabilization of cases across large metropolitan areas where the outbreak began. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has the details on what the U.S. military is doing to help fight the disease.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
