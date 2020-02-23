US National Security Adviser Calls Russian Election Meddling a 'Non-Story'
February 23, 2020 03:53 PM
US national security adviser Robert O'Brien says that he has not seen "any evidence" that Russia is doing anything to help President Donald Trump get re-elected, but acknowledged he has not sought out intelligence reports that allege Moscow is interfering in the 2020 election. Trump, who departed Sunday for a trip to India, has dismissed any suggestion Russia want him to win the November election. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more