US Prepares for Biden Presidential Inauguration
January 18, 2021 07:22 AM
On the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States. The national special security event comes amid reports domestic extremist groups may again protest the presidential election results. VOA's Michelle Quinn reports.
Camera: Natasha Mozgovaya
Video editor: Mary Cieslak