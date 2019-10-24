Middle East

US President Trump Announces Syria Deal with Turkey 'Permanent' 

October 24, 2019 01:20 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a permanent U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Syria Wednesday and lifted sanctions he imposed on Turkey, saying Ankara had agreed to halt its offensive on Syrian Kurds. But U.S. lawmakers remain deeply concerned about the situation in northeastern Syria, especially about the consequences of Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region.  VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

Katherine Gypson
Katherine Gypson
