US Presidential Campaigning Heats Up Ahead of Election Day

October 11, 2020 08:25 PM
President Donald Trump says he’s ready to return to the campaign trail after his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. Former Vice President Joe Biden is heading to Ohio this week to press his case for a White House win come November 3rd. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate begins confirmation hearings on Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee for the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Michelle Quinn reports.

Michelle Quinn
Michelle Quinn
Silicon Valley Bureau Chief
