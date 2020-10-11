US Presidential Campaigning Heats Up Ahead of Election Day
October 11, 2020 08:25 PM
President Donald Trump says he’s ready to return to the campaign trail after his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. Former Vice President Joe Biden is heading to Ohio this week to press his case for a White House win come November 3rd. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate begins confirmation hearings on Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee for the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Michelle Quinn reports.
PRODUCER: Mary Cieslak