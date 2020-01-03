USA

US to Push Ahead in 2020 With Planned Troop Drawdown in Afghanistan

January 03, 2020 04:44 PM
US to Push Ahead in 2020 With Planned Troop Drawdown in Afghanistan video player.
Embed
Link

The year 2020 in Afghanistan begins with the Trump administration vowing to push ahead with plans to withdraw U.S. troops and an upward trend in the number of U.S. combat casualties in the country.  In December, the White House said U.S. troop reduction in Afghanistan was "not necessarily" tied to reaching a peace agreement with the Taliban.  Mohammed Ahmadi of VOA's Afghan service, has more.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Mohammad Ahmadi
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 13:50
Excitement, Long lines Mark Marijuana Legalization in Illinois
Excitement, Long lines Mark Marijuana Legalization in Illinois
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 13:34
Paralyzed Artist Creates Art With No Boundaries
Paralyzed Artist Creates Art With No Boundaries
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 09:32
DC Restaurant Gives The US Capital The Taste Of Immigrant Food
DC Restaurant Gives The US Capital The Taste Of Immigrant Food
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 00:04
Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Troops to Libya
Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Troops to Libya
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 22:45
As 2020 begins, US Presidential Election Race Intensifies
As 2020 begins, US Presidential Election Race Intensifies