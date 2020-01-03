US to Push Ahead in 2020 With Planned Troop Drawdown in Afghanistan
January 03, 2020 04:44 PM
The year 2020 in Afghanistan begins with the Trump administration vowing to push ahead with plans to withdraw U.S. troops and an upward trend in the number of U.S. combat casualties in the country. In December, the White House said U.S. troop reduction in Afghanistan was "not necessarily" tied to reaching a peace agreement with the Taliban. Mohammed Ahmadi of VOA's Afghan service, has more.