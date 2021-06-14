Europe

US-Russian Leaders to Meet in Geneva Amid Bilateral Tensions

June 14, 2021 06:43 AM
President Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva on June 16 — for the first time since Biden took office in January. As Charles Maynes reports from Moscow, the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to normalize relations that have become increasingly tense.

Camera: Ricardo Marquina Montanana
Produced by: Jason Godman

By
Charles Maynes
