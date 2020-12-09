US 'Safe Harbor' Day Reinforces Biden’s Electoral Victory
December 09, 2020
President Donald Trump has now lost dozens of post-election lawsuits aimed at overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. As the president’s legal challenges fail in court, December 8th marks the "safe harbor" deadline where states finalize certification of their election results, further limiting Trump’s ability to contest it. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.