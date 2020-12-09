2020 USA Votes

US 'Safe Harbor' Day Reinforces Biden’s Electoral Victory

December 09, 2020 05:44 AM
President Donald Trump has now lost dozens of post-election lawsuits aimed at overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. As the president’s legal challenges fail in court, December 8th marks the "safe harbor" deadline where states finalize certification of their election results, further limiting Trump’s ability to contest it. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
