US Sanctions Russia for Poisoning Opposition

March 03, 2021 02:20 AM
The Biden administration announced sanctions Tuesday on senior Russian government officials for the poisoning of Alexey Navalny and reiterated a demand that the opposition leader be released from detention. The sanctions were not specifically directed at President Vladimir Putin or his inner circle. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
