US Says It Won't Abandon Fight Against IS in Syria

November 15, 2019 04:22 AM
The United States is promising not to abandon the fight to eradicate the Islamic State terror group, while pushing its coalition allies to take more responsibility for foreign fighters and rebuilding Iraq and Syria. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed visiting foreign ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS to the State Department Thursday to discuss the way forward, as VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
 

Cindy Saine
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
