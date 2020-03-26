Coronavirus Outbreak

US Says It’s Ready to Work With China on Coronavirus

March 26, 2020 01:09 AM
In an unprecedented videoconference of G-7 foreign ministers, global leaders are pledging to work together to battle the coronavirus outbreak.  The United States says it is ready to work with China to end the global pandemic and restore the world economy.  But as VOA’s State Department correspondent Nike Ching reports, some analysts are skeptical about the ability of both countries to cooperate to fight the global pandemic.

Nike Ching
