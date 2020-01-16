Trump Impeachment

US Senate Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

January 16, 2020 09:11 PM
The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump began Thursday with a series of ceremonial procedures that set the stage for opening arguments early next week. For just the third time in U.S. history, senators will sit in judgment of an American president and hear evidence that will lead them to decide whether he should be removed from office. As VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the trial is getting under way as Democrats argue new evidence proves the president's guilt in trying to leverage U.S. aid to Ukraine for his own political benefit.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
