US Politics

US Senate to Weigh In On Consequences of Trump's Role in Capitol Attack

February 01, 2021 08:06 PM
The U.S. Senate will hold a historic second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump this month, ending with a vote to determine if he is guilty of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, lawmakers could decide to bar Trump from ever again running for federal office.

Produced by : Katherine Gypson    Camera:  Adam Greenbaum  

 

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
