US Politics

US Senate Weighs Trump Role in January 6 Capitol Siege

February 10, 2021 12:17 AM
The historic second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump started in the U.S. Senate Tuesday. Senators will have to decide if Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol a month ago by urging his supporters to confront lawmakers as they were certifying that Democrat Joe Biden had defeated Trump in the 2020 election. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Camera: Mike Burke   

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
