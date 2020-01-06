USA

US Startup Produces Imitation Coffee and It's Beanless

January 06, 2020 05:47 AM
US Startup Produces Imitation Coffee and It's Beanless video player.
A U.S. start-up has reverse-engineered the coffee bean, producing imitation coffee with the same flavor -- but without the time, expense and environmental impact of using beans. In March of last year, Atomo Coffee raised $25,000 through the online crowdfunding Kickstarter. Less than six months later, a Hong Kong venture capital firm invested $2.6 million of seed funding in the company, which hopes to have its cold press product commercially available early this year. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

Default Author Profile
By
Mariama Diallo
