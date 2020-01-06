US Startup Produces Imitation Coffee and It's Beanless

A U.S. start-up has reverse-engineered the coffee bean, producing imitation coffee with the same flavor -- but without the time, expense and environmental impact of using beans. In March of last year, Atomo Coffee raised $25,000 through the online crowdfunding Kickstarter. Less than six months later, a Hong Kong venture capital firm invested $2.6 million of seed funding in the company, which hopes to have its cold press product commercially available early this year. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.