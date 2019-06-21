US States Tackle Emissions, as White House Rolls Back Environmental Legislation
June 21, 2019 08:34 AM
US States Tackle Emissions, as White House Rolls Back Environmental Legislation video player.
This week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a new rule that rolls back the ambitious Obama Era regulations designed to cut planet warming emissions. The Trump Administration says this will result in cleaner air and cheaper energy. But critics say the United States should be cutting emissions more not less, and some U.S. states are doing just that. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.