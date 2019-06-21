USA

US States Tackle Emissions, as White House Rolls Back Environmental Legislation

June 21, 2019 08:34 AM
Embed
US States Tackle Emissions, as White House Rolls Back Environmental Legislation video player.
Download File

This week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a new rule that rolls back the ambitious Obama Era regulations designed to cut planet warming emissions. The Trump Administration says this will result in cleaner air and cheaper energy. But critics say the United States should be cutting emissions more not less, and some U.S. states are doing just that. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.

Latest Episodes
June 21, 2019
Xi and Kim Meet in North Korea, Amid Standoffs With Trump
Xi and Kim Meet in North Korea, Amid Standoffs With Trump
June 21, 2019
Can you Hear Me Now? In Rural West Virginia, No
West Virginia is hobbled due to poor broadband connections
June 21, 2019
Airplanes are going Faster, Farther and Getting More Expensive
Airplanes are Going Faster, Farther and Getting More Expensive
June 21, 2019
Trump Reportedly Approved Military Retaliation after Iran Shootdown of US Drone
Trump Reportedly Approved Military Retaliation after Iran Shootdown of US Drone
June 21, 2019
In Mauritania, 6 Presidential Hopefuls Wrap Up Campaigns
Mauritania Elections Preview