US Strategists Rethink Approach to Rising China

China’s economic rise and its greater assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific is setting off alarms in Washington, already rattled by the devastating consequences from COVID-19 — the virus that came from Wuhan. As the two countries navigate their evolving and tense relationship, some analysts are looking back at how American policy toward China failed and what that means for the future. VOA’s Jela de Franceschi speaks with two influential American military strategists for what to expect next. Mary Alice Salinas narrates.

Producer: Marcus Harton