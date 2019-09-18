USA

US Sues Snowden Over Book Publication

September 18, 2019 06:12 AM
US Sues Snowden Over Book Publication video player.
Embed
Link

The U.S. Justice Department filed a civil suit Tuesday against former CIA employee and National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden for publishing a memoir, in violation of his nondisclosure agreements with the intelligence agencies. The notorious whistleblower is currently residing in Russia where he received asylum in 2013 after leaking highly classified details of the NSA's global surveillance programs, which raised ethical questions about U.S. spying practices. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:28
UN Rapporteur Visits Zimbabwe To Assess Rights Situation
UN Rapporteur Visits Zimbabwe To Assess Rights Situation
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:25
Fighting in Myanmar Leaves Young Women Vulnerable to Trafficking, Forced Marriage
Fighting in Myanmar Leaves Young Women Vulnerable to Trafficking, Forced Marriage
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:23
Asylum Seekers Get Their Day in Virtual Court
Asylum Seekers Get Their Day in Virtual Court
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:16
Patients Explore the Heart from Within Through Virtual Reality
Patients Explore the Heart from Within Through Virtual Reality
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:15
Young People Demand Urgent Action on Climate Change
Young People Demand Urgent Action on Climate Change