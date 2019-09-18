US Sues Snowden Over Book Publication

The U.S. Justice Department filed a civil suit Tuesday against former CIA employee and National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden for publishing a memoir, in violation of his nondisclosure agreements with the intelligence agencies. The notorious whistleblower is currently residing in Russia where he received asylum in 2013 after leaking highly classified details of the NSA's global surveillance programs, which raised ethical questions about U.S. spying practices. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.