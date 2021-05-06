US Support of Vaccine Patent Waiver is Only the First Step
May 06, 2021 08:11 PM
World leaders welcomed the Biden administration's announced support for waiving patent restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines, the so-called TRIPS waiver, at the World Trade Organization. While this could be a breakthrough in the global fight against the pandemic, as White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, it’s just the first step in a long and complicated process.