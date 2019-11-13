US Supreme Court to Decide DACA Fate

The fate of about 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children is in the hands of nine U.S. Supreme Court justices. The court will decide if the Trump administration has the right to end the program, called DACA, which protects the young immigrants, known as dreamers, from deportation. For most of them, the United States is the only home they have ever known, and they are protesting losing their protected status. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the U.S. high court heard arguments for both sides on Tuesday.