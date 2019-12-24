USA

US Supreme Court Set to Rule on Cases Involving Trump Financial Records in 2020

December 24, 2019 08:14 PM
US Supreme Court Set to Rule on Cases Involving Trump Financial Records in 2020 video player.
Embed
Link

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on several cases involving the financial records of President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, which have been demanded by Democrats investigating corruption and foreign meddling in the U.S. election. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara takes a look back at the cases involving the president's businesses and how he tries to shield his  finances  from scrutiny

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Written By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 16:35
Rocket Rideshare Provides Quick Access to Space for Small Satellites
Rocket Rideshare Provides Quick Access to Space for Small Satellites
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 12:45
United Airlines Takes Sick Children on 'Fantasty Flight' to the 'North Pole'
United Airlines Takes Sick Children on 'Fantasty Flight' to the 'North Pole'
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 12:03
Trump Far from Getting US Out of 'Endless Wars'
Trump Far from Getting US Out of 'Endless Wars'
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 11:39
Cameroonian Girls on Nigeria Border Married Off to Escape Boko Haram
Cameroonian Girls on Nigeria Border Married off to Escape Boko Haram
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 10:20
Senegal Is a Muslim Country that Can't Get Enough Christmas
Senegal is a Muslim Country that Can't Get Enough Christmas