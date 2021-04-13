COVID-19 Pandemic

US Suspends Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Rare Complications

April 13, 2021 09:39 PM
Several U.S. states have temporarily stopped providing Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines in line with federal guidance after six people who received the shots developed rare blood clots. Meanwhile, several countries have suspended the AstraZeneca vaccines after reports it, too, may be linked to blood clots. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports. 

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
