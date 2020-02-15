US, Taliban Agree to a Week of Reduced Fighting in Afghanistan

The United States and the Taliban have agreed to soon start a trial period of reduced fighting in an effort to pave the way for a comprehensive peace deal. As both sides plan to demonstrate their commitment to a one weeklong reduction in violence that's expected to begin soon, VOA's Artidta Dunellari reports there are many unknowns about the still emerging broader peace deal to withdraw American forces, including any provisions to guard against backsliding on human rights, women's education and other issues.