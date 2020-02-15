South & Central Asia

US, Taliban Agree to a Week of Reduced Fighting in Afghanistan

February 15, 2020 05:27 AM
Embed

The United States and the Taliban have agreed to soon start a trial period of reduced fighting in an effort to pave the way for a comprehensive peace deal.  As both sides plan to demonstrate their commitment to a one weeklong reduction in violence that's expected to begin soon, VOA's Artidta Dunellari reports there are many unknowns about the still emerging broader peace deal to withdraw American forces, including any provisions to guard against backsliding on human rights, women's education and other issues.

Default Author Profile
By
Ardita Dunellari
Latest Episodes
Sat, 02/15/2020 - 05:14
Major World Events Canceled as Fears of Coronavirus Spread Mounts
Major World Events Canceled as Fears of Coronavirus Spread Mounts
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 21:48
Parents of Peshawar Attack Victims React to Terror Group Spokesman's Escape
Parents of Peshawar Attack Victims React to Terror Group Spokesman's Escape
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 20:19
Pelosi, Trump Battle Out 2020 Election Year
Pelosi,Trump Battle Out 2020 Election Year
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 18:56
Sedans Take Backseat to SUVs, Trucks for American Buyers
Sedans Take Backseat to SUVs, Trucks for American Buyers
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 18:13
Trump Betting on Economy to Win Re-election
Trump Betting on Economy to Win Re-election