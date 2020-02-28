South & Central Asia

US, Taliban Expected to Sign Historic Peace Deal Saturday

February 28, 2020 07:16 AM
In Afghanistan, the reduction of violence agreement between the US and Taliban is holding and Afghans are getting a first glimpse of what a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban could look like. After nearly 19 years of war, Saturday’s expected peace deal announcement is being greeted with optimism as well as some reservations. VOA’s Bezhan Hamdard previews the historic deal with contributions from Rahim Gul Sarwan, Jalal Mirzad and Haseeb Mawdoodi in Kabul.

Bezhan Hamdard
