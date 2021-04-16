US Troops to Withdraw from Afghanistan

April 16, 2021 06:05 PM
US Troops to Withdraw from Afghanistan
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with VOA diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine and VOA executive editor Steve Redisch about the pros and cons of U. S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, concern over the build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, challenges facing President Biden’s infrastructure plan, continued tension in Minneapolis over the police killing of another African American man as the defense in the Chauvin trial wraps up and more.

