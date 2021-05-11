US Urges Israel and Hamas to De-escalate Amid Dramatic Rocket Attacks
May 11, 2021
The United States is calling on Israeli and Palestinian leaders to de-escalate and reduce tensions amid deadly Hamas rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory airstrikes following clashes in Jerusalem. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more on this latest foreign policy challenge for the Biden administration.
