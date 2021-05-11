USA

US Urges Israel and Hamas to De-escalate Amid Dramatic Rocket Attacks

May 11, 2021 11:46 PM
The United States is calling on Israeli and Palestinian leaders to de-escalate and reduce tensions amid deadly Hamas rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory airstrikes following clashes in Jerusalem. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more on this latest foreign policy challenge for the Biden administration.

Camera: Saine Skype Video interviews   

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
