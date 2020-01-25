US Veteran, Father of Veteran: Death of Soleimani Makes World Safer

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike earlier this month that killed the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani. Trump said Soleimani was "plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel." It was a move that lawmakers criticized as putting the U.S. at the brink of war. But some U.S. veterans of the Iraq War and their families share a different view. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.