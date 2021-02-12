USA

US Veteran Finds Way to Fight PTSD — and Help Homeless

February 12, 2021 03:48 PM
After Navy veteran Maxwell Moore returned home to Los Angeles following numerous tours to war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, the local Veterans Affairs office urged him to find a hobby to help him deal with his post-traumatic stress disorder. His therapy eventually turned into a business, as reporter Angelina Bagdasaryan found in this story narrated by Anna Rice. 

Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian .

 
Angelina Bagdasaryan
