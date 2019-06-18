Middle East

US: We Should Not Yield to Nuclear Extortion by Iranian Regime

June 18, 2019
The United States says the world should not yield to nuclear extortion by Iran.  Tehran announced Monday that it expects to breach the limit of 300 kilograms of uranium production, set by a 2015 international deal, by June 27. The Trump administration abandoned that deal and imposed tough sanctions against Iran last year, angering Iran's leaders. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports on the most recent tensions between the United States and Iran.

