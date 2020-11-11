USA 2020 Decision

November 11, 2020 12:28 PM
Joe Biden is projected as the winner of the 2020 U.S. election. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the outcome, the legal objections raised by President Donald Trump, and the challenges facing the President-elect in bringing together a divided nation with Pulitzer Prize-winning political columnist George Will and Peniel Joseph, University of Texas professor and author. Airdate: November 11, 2020.

Greta Van Susteren
