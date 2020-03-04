USA Votes: Super Tuesday

Voters on Super Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Plugged In examines how Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are the two men left to win the opportunity to face President Donald Trump in America's general election in November. VOA's Elizabeth Lee in California and VOA's Carolyn Presutti in Texas report from the states with the biggest delegate hauls. Former Democratic strategist Penny Lee and David Barker, political science professor at American University join anchor Jim Malone to break down the results. Air date: March 4, 2020.