USA Votes: Super Tuesday

March 04, 2020 03:43 PM
360p | 92 MB
Embed
Download Audio
Download Transcript

Voters on Super Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Plugged In examines how Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are the two men left to win the opportunity to face President Donald Trump in America's general election in November. VOA's Elizabeth Lee in California and VOA's Carolyn Presutti in Texas report from the states with the biggest delegate hauls. Former Democratic strategist Penny Lee and David Barker, political science professor at American University join anchor Jim Malone to break down the results. Air date: March 4, 2020.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
Latest Episodes
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 10:42
Coronavirus Global Outbreak
Plugged In With Greta Van Susteren - Coronavirus Global Outbreak
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 16:17
U.S-Philippine Relations
US - Philippine Relations at a Crossroads
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 13:37
Lessons from Auschwitz
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Lessons from Auschwitz
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:40
State of American Politics
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-State of American Politics
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:41
China Coronavirus Outbreak
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-