USA VOTES: Is Trump or Biden Better for Post-Brexit Britain?

In 2016, parallels were drawn between the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union – they were seen as a victory for populist politics. Four years later, Trump is battling for re-election with polls showing him behind his Democrat rival Joe Biden, while Britain will mark the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of the year. As Henry Ridgwell reports, many observers say Britain’s post-Brexit future could be closely tied with the outcome of the November 3rd U.S. presidential election.

Videographer: Henry Ridgwell, Lisa Bryant, Alfonso Beato, Sabine Devins. Producer: Jason Godman