From Uzbekistan to Inspecting American Bridges: An Engineer's Story

May 30, 2021 05:34 PM
About 40% of the more than 617,000 bridges in the U.S. are at least 50 years old, and of that number more than 46,000 are in dangerously poor condition. The job of bridge inspectors is to locate and identify their structural deficiencies. Svitlana Prestynska met with one such inspector and filed this report from Denver, Colorado, narrated by Anna Rice.

Svitlana Prestynska
