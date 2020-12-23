Vaccine Apathy Fuels Yellow Fever Outbreak in Nigeria
December 23, 2020 08:57 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
More than 170 people have died from yellow fever outbreaks in Nigeria this year, despite vaccines being available since 2004. A preference among some Nigerians for traditional, herbal medicine is part of the problem. But experts say apathy to vaccines in rural areas is the biggest challenge, as Ifiok Ettang reports from Bauchi, Nigeria.
Producer: Marcus Harton