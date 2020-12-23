Africa

Vaccine Apathy Fuels Yellow Fever Outbreak in Nigeria

December 23, 2020 08:57 AM
More than 170 people have died from yellow fever outbreaks in Nigeria this year, despite vaccines being available since 2004. A preference among some Nigerians for traditional, herbal medicine is part of the problem.  But experts say apathy to vaccines in rural areas is the biggest challenge, as Ifiok Ettang reports from Bauchi, Nigeria.

Producer: Marcus Harton

Ifiok Ettang
By
Ifiok Ettang
Ifiok Ettang reports for VOA from Nigeria.
