Vaccines Arrive as COVID-19 Cases Rise
December 26, 2020 06:32 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The coronavirus pandemic has dominated the news this year, and it’s no different this holiday season. Despite public health warnings not to travel, many Americans boarded planes to celebrate Christmas with loved ones in other cities. Meanwhile, Europe is receiving its first shipments of a vaccine against the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has our update.