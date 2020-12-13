Vaccines begin deployment as COVID-19 cases surge

December 13, 2020 10:30 PM
As more countries approve a coronavirus vaccine, the urgent need for inoculation continues to grow with COVID-19 cases and deaths spiking to record highs in several countries. Plus, British and European Union leaders vow to go the "extra mile" to reach a deal. Plus, what does the Electoral College vote mean for President Trump?

