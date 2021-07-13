Vaccines Still Effective Against Severe COVID-19, Experts Say
July 13, 2021 03:31 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Seven COVID-19 vaccines have received the green light from the World Health Organization so far. And as new variants of the coronavirus evolve, questions arise about how well each vaccine works. It can get confusing. But as VOA's Steve Baragona reports, when it comes to keeping people out of the hospital and the grave, any shot will help.
Video editor: Bronwyn Benito