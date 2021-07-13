COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccines Still Effective Against Severe COVID-19, Experts Say

July 13, 2021 03:31 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 31 MB
1080p | 63 MB
Original | 74 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Seven COVID-19 vaccines have received the green light from the World Health Organization so far. And as new variants of the coronavirus evolve, questions arise about how well each vaccine works. It can get confusing. But as VOA's Steve Baragona reports, when it comes to keeping people out of the hospital and the grave, any shot will help.

Video editor: Bronwyn Benito

VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By
Steve Baragona
Latest Episodes
Tue, 07/13/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - July 13, 2021
Africa 54
Tue, 07/13/2021 - 10:59 AM
Border Crossings: Brooke Eden
Border Crossings: Brooke Eden
Tue, 07/13/2021 - 10:30 AM
Afghan Locals Seek to Join Military to Defend Against Taliban
Afghan Locals Seek to Join Military to Defend Against Taliban
Tue, 07/13/2021 - 09:43 AM
New York City's 'Little Island' Park is a Tourist Magnet
New York City Boasts New 'Little Island,' a Park Like No Other
Tue, 07/13/2021 - 09:30 AM
Mind Reader Wristband Uses Your Thoughts to Make Devices Work
This Wristband ‘Reads’ Your Thoughts to Make Devices Work