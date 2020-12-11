Venezuela Elections
December 11, 2020
On this Latin American edition of Encounter, host Carol Castiel talks with Eric Farnsworth, Vice President of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society, and Ryan Berg, research fellow specializing in Latin America at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), about the results and ramifications of the December 6 Venezuelan legislative elections, widely viewed as fraudulent by the United States, Europe and the majority of Latin American countries.