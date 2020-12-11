Venezuela Elections

December 11, 2020 06:05 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 6:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this Latin American edition of Encounter, host Carol Castiel talks with Eric Farnsworth, Vice President of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society, and Ryan Berg, research fellow specializing in Latin America at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), about the results and ramifications of the December 6 Venezuelan legislative elections, widely viewed as fraudulent by the United States, Europe and the majority of Latin American countries.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 06:05 PM
Biden Transition
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden arrives to announce his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters.
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 06:05 PM
Trump's Troop Drawdowns - Biden's Middle East Challenge
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen Theater, in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2020.
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 06:05 PM
Ethiopia: Verge of Civil War?
FILE PHOTO: Members of Amhara region militias ride on their truck as they head to the mission to face the Tigray People's…
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 06:05 PM
US Foreign Policy Under a Biden Administration
President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 06:05 PM
US Politics: 2020 Elections Outcome
A election worker moves a tray of ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday,…